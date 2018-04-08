Malik not released after judicial remand expires: JKLF

Srinagar—Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik and other leaders have not been released yet from police custody through their judicial remand expired today, party said.

A JKLF statement issued here said police have extended the judicial remand of party chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, vice chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi and zonal organizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri who have detained at central jail Srinagar since April 2.

JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal who was arrested by police on Friday has also been shifted to central jail Srinagar today on a 10-day remand, the statement said. “Police has booked him in some old case and presented him before a magistrate who shifted him to central jail Srinagar on a 10-day remand,” it said.

The statement added that Budgam Police raided the residence of JKLF activist Bilal Ahmad Dar of Nasrullahpora Budgam and arrested him along with other JKLF senior activist Molvi Abdul Rashid. “Both arrested activists have been lodged at some unknown police station,” it said, adding that Baramulla police also have detained JKLF deputy chief organizer Mir Siraj Ud Din and district president Baramullah Abdul Rashid Magloo during last many days.

“JKLF has strongly condemned this police highhandedness and termed it as state-sponsored terrorism,” the statement said.

“JKLF zonal committees in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir (PaK), UK, Europe and other parts of the world and JKLF diplomatic front have and are organizing various protests against growing Indian oppression and spree of killings in Kashmir valley,” the statement said.

JKLF senior vice chairman Abdul Hamid Butt and Sajid Sideequi held a protest rally at Mirpur condemned the “atrocities” being committed on Kashmiris.

JKLF Pakistan chapter on Friday organized a protest program against “genocide” in Kashmir at press club Rawalpindi.

JKLF vice chairman Muhammad Saleem Haroon, Manzoor Hussain Chesti, Shakil Choudhary, Sardar Anwar advocate, Khurshid Mirza, Salim Butt, Muhammad Afzal Baigh, Mazhar Qazmi, Sardar Jamshid, Sardar Tanveer Aziz, Nusrat Quraishi and other participated in the protest.

Similar protests were held at Kotli which were led by zonal president Dr Tauqeer. The related protest was held outside the Indian embassy in France on Saturday which was led by supreme council member Muzamil Adil and president JKLF branch France Mushtaq Pasha Sahib.

JKLF Diplomatic Bureau and UK zone are organizing a protest outside Indian embassy on 9 April 2018. This protest will be led by Chairman Diplomatic Bureau Professor Raja Zaffar Khan and UK zonal president Sabir Gul. Similar program will be held outside Indian embassy in Belgium on 12 April that will be led by EU zonal president Tanveer Choudhary and general secretary Masood Iqbal Mir.

JKLF Europe and USA zones are also organizing such protests programs in other cities of the world too during which protests will be held against ongoing genocide by Indian forces across the valley of Kashmir and other parts of Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a JKLF delegation led by district president Anantnag Muhammad Ishaaq Ganie along with Mushtaq Ahmad Kuchay and Nazir Ahmad Khan today visited the family of slain militant Rouf Ahmad Khanday.

District president Pulwama Javed Ahmad butt along with Tariq Ahmad and others also visited Pulwama and participated in the funeral prayers of Musavir Ahmad who was killed on Friday at Kangan, Pulwama.

JKLF delegations met with the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them, the statement said. (