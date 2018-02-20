Malik Discharged From SKIMS

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was discharged from SKIMS Soura on Monday after remaining admitted there for six days.

“He was admitted at SKIMS on 14th February 2018, after suffering from Haematuria and acute Urinary retention and severe pain,” said a spokesman.

“Today after six days, doctors decided to discharge him from the hospital after which he has reached back home.”

A JKLF spokesman while expressing satisfaction over the health condition of Malik has thanked the general masses for their prayers and wishes.

Meanwhile, Malik has “strongly condemned the brutal killing of a mentally retarded person Habibullah of Soibugh who was killed with impunity by Indian forces last night.”

Terming his killing as “another example of trigger happiness” of Indian forces, Malik, in a statement, said that when soldiers are provided immunity from prosecution, they turn into monsters that can kill anyone anywhere.

Malik also condemned the “ongoing police oppression” against JKLF activists in north Kashmir areas.