Malik arrested in Srinagar, shifted to central jail

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Mohammad Yaseen Malik was on Monday arrested during a protest march in the summer capital and shifted to central Jail, Srinagar.
Defying restrictions, scores of JKLF leaders and activists led by Malik took to streets at Maisuma and tried to take out a protest march towards Lal Chowk, against killing of four people besides two Lashkher-e-Toiba (LeT) militants late last night in south Kashmir district of Shopian.
However, security forces and state police personnel swung into action and stopped the protestors near Badshah Bridge. After brief resistance, police took into custody Malik and about a dozen leaders and activists of the front.
Malik was later shifted to central jail, Srinagar.
If CM says killings won’t resolve Kashmir why do killings continue: KTMF
Kashmir Traders and Manufacturing Federation (KTMF) president Muhammad Yasin Khan expressing serious concern over civilian killings in South Kashmir's Shopian.
While talking to Press Trust of Kashmir Yasin Khan said that such death of dance cannot facilitate restoration of peace. “If Chief Minister says that killings won’t resolve Kashmir why do killings continue to take place,” Khan asked.
He added that the killing spree in South Kashmir is responsible for deteriorating situation and Govt cannot escape the responsibility of loss of lives.
He further added that Govt must take measure to stop bloodshed to ensure safety of innocent people. He said security agencies must introspect that why people risk their lives and feel their lives more insecure at the hands of security forces than the militants”
