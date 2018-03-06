Malik arrested in Srinagar, shifted to central jail

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Mohammad Yas­een Malik was on Monday arrested during a protest march in the summer cap­ital and shifted to central Jail, Srinagar.

Defying restrictions, scores of JKLF leaders and activists led by Malik took to streets at Maisu­ma and tried to take out a protest march towards Lal Chowk, against kill­ing of four people besides two Lashkher-e-Toiba (LeT) militants late last night in south Kashmir district of Shopian.

However, security forces and state police per­sonnel swung into action and stopped the protestors near Badshah Bridge. Af­ter brief resistance, police took into custody Malik and about a dozen leaders and activists of the front.

Malik was later shifted to central jail, Srinagar.

If CM says killings won’t resolve Kashmir why do killings continue: KTMF

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturing Federation (KTMF) president Muhammad Yasin Khan ex­pressing serious concern over civilian killings in South Kashmir's Shopian.

While talking to Press Trust of Kashmir Yasin Khan said that such death of dance cannot facilitate res­toration of peace. “If Chief Minister says that killings won’t resolve Kash­mir why do killings continue to take place,” Khan asked.

He added that the killing spree in South Kashmir is responsible for dete­riorating situation and Govt cannot es­cape the responsibility of loss of lives.

He further added that Govt must take measure to stop bloodshed to ensure safety of innocent people. He said security agencies must in­trospect that why people risk their lives and feel their lives more inse­cure at the hands of security forces than the militants”