Malik arrested, shifted to central jail: JKLF

Police early morning cordoned the residence of JKLF chairman and immediately shifted him to police station from where from he was shifted to central jail Srinagar on a three day judicial remand.
Srinagar—Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested by police on early Monday morning and shifted to police station Kothibagh, party statement said.
The statement said that JKLF chairman earlier condemned the ongoing military onslaught on Kashmiris especially in Shopian, Kulgam and Dialgam, said, “When Killing humans becomes a glorified act and is termed as special day by officers in uniform, it can only be termed as shocking and barbarity. Indian occupational forces, police and other agencies on the orders of their political masters are continuing genocide in Kashmir and feel proud after killing small kids and unarmed men and women. This is no bravery but utmost cowardice over which only those who have lost human instinct and conscience can feel proud and boastful.”
Meanwhile, Malik strongly condemned the arrest of JKLF district president Baramulla Abdul Rashid Magloo. “Abdul Rashid Magloo was called by Police station Kreeri some four days back where he was arrested and incarcerated for no reason. He is still lodged at the said police station,” JKLF chairman said and strongly condemned the arrest. (GNS)
