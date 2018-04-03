Malik arrested, shifted to central jail: JKLF

Srinagar—Chairman Jam­mu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested by police on early Monday morning and shifted to police station Kothibagh, party statement said.

He said police early morn­ing cordoned the residence of JKLF chairman and immedi­ately shifted him to police sta­tion from where from he was shifted to central jail Srinagar on a three day judicial remand.

The statement said that JKLF chairman earlier con­demned the ongoing military onslaught on Kashmiris es­pecially in Shopian, Kulgam and Dialgam, said, “When Killing humans becomes a glorified act and is termed as special day by officers in uni­form, it can only be termed as shocking and barbarity. Indi­an occupational forces, police and other agencies on the or­ders of their political masters are continuing genocide in Kashmir and feel proud after killing small kids and un­armed men and women. This is no bravery but utmost cow­ardice over which only those who have lost human instinct and conscience can feel proud and boastful.”

Meanwhile, Malik strongly condemned the arrest of JKLF district president Baramulla Abdul Rashid Magloo. “Ab­dul Rashid Magloo was called by Police station Kreeri some four days back where he was arrested and incarcerated for no reason. He is still lodged at the said police station,” JKLF chairman said and strongly condemned the arrest. (GNS)