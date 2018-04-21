Malik arrested, lodged at Kothi Bagh Police Station

Srinagar—Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested by police early morning today, a spokesman said on Friday.

“Police cordoned his residence at Maisuma early today, arrested him and shifted him to Police station Kothibagh,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the spokesman quoting Malik said that the demise of Doctor Sajad Reshi is a big loss to the whole Kashmiri nation and “in him we have lost a selfless friend and invaluable human being.”

“Famous cardiologist, doctor, intellectual and humanist doctor Sajad Reshi has left for heavenly abode. After battling with deadly disease cancer for more than one year, he today breathed his last,” he said.

Paying tributes to Doctor Reshi, Malik said that “today he has lost a selfless brother, a close friend, a caring doctor and a prudent adviser who in hot and cold weathers stood firmly behind him and cared about his health and wellbeing. Doctor’s demise is a personal loss and today I feel like going orphan again.”

Recalling his selfless personality, his love and affection for Kashmir and Kashmiris and his philanthropy, Malik said that Doctor Sajad Reshi was living a prosperous life in England for decades. “He was respected as a successful doctor, a prolific teacher and a great humanist there but the love and affection of his Nation, Kashmir, never faded away from his heart and mind and this love brought him back to his mother land and till his demise motivated him to serve his fellow countrymen and provided them selfless medical care,” he said.

He said that the humbleness and expertise in the field of medicine possessed was unique and everyone whom he treated will admit that his smiling face healed him much more than the medicines.

While praising his resilience and firm stand on the freedom of Jammu Kashmir, Malik said that though he was never interested in politics but when it came to take stand on political status of Jammu Kashmir, he in unequivocal terms stood with freedom and resistance. “This is why he while in England got close to JKLF founder Marhoom Aman Ullah Khan and even met Lord Mount Batten and delivered Aman sahibs Book “free Kashmir” to him,” he said.

Malik said that during his stay in England days, Dr used to visit Kashmir on regular basis, organize medical care camps in far off villages and towns and treat poor and destitute free.

He said that “today we have lost this great son of soil and this loss in every respect and manner is a national loss for Kashmiris.”

While praying for his heavenly abode, JKLF chief expressed solidarity with his widow, his friends and well-wishers who always stood by him during good and bad weathers.