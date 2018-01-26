Locals demand arrest of Army driver for crushing a man to death

The locals and the family members of the deceased elderly man Muhammad Rafiq Qazi assembled in Press Enclave Srinagar alleging the even after the expiry of five days, police is neither able to locate the vehicle nor the army driver.
Srinagar: Locals from Iqbal Colony Zainakot here in Srinagar city Thursday staged a protest demanding arrest of Army vehicle driver who according to them crushed an elderly man to death and fled away from the spot.
“My deceased cousin went to market on a bicycle but was hit by an army vehicle. He died on spot while the army driver fled from the spot,” said Abdul Rashid Qazi to news agency CNS.
He said an FIR vide number 24/2018 under section 279, 304 stands registered against unknown army driver at police station Parimpora.
“Police have failed to trace the accused army driver. We request police to put efforts and trace the erring driver. The accused driver should face the music for taking the life of an innocent elderly man,” the protesters said.
