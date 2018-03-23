LAWDA organizes cleanliness drive of water bodies’

Srinagar—To observe the World Water Day, Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA) today organized a cleanliness drive of water bodies, primarily Dal Lake.

The drive was organized in collaboration with a private school Burn Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Tariq, PRO LAWDA said that the life of a lake depends on how people are able to arrest the sewage entering into it.

The PRO said such steps should be encouraged as it imparts a lesson to others to contribute their bit in conserving the water bodies.

Malik requested for the use of trash bins and urged everyone not to litter randomly in and around water bodies.

The cleanliness drive of Dal Lake was flagged off by the Principal of the school. On this occasion, the Principal said that their school is equally concerned about the plight of water bodies. He said the purpose of the initiative was to create awareness among the locals and to motivate them to come forward for preservation and maintaining freshness of the lake and other water bodies in the valley.

Earlier, the students of the school while holding placards, banners, posters reading, “Save water and Save Dal,” walked towards Dal Lake.