LAWDA demolishes six illegal structures

Srinagar—The enforcement wings of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) have launched demolition drive in Puhloo Brein, Botanical Garden, Laam and Habak areas of the city to remove encroachments.

LAWDA according to the statement continues its demolition drive around Dal Lake and removed six encroachments which had come up illegally in the area recently and some miscreants in clear violation of High Court directions.

During the demolition there was stiff resistance from the locals of the area but demolition squad continues with the demolition and raised structures were demolished.

Meanwhile, Enforcement officer said that anybody who wants to inform the concerned authorities about encroachments and illegal constructions in their respective areas can also contact Enforcement wing of LAWDA.

According to Enforcement Officer at LAWDA, the demolition drive will continue with full vigour to remove all the illegal structures including palatial huts that have come up along the non-permissible zone in the catchment area of Dal Lake.

He said the encroachments are being removed in pursuance to the directions of the High Court, which has called for removal of all the illegal structures from the area. Enforcement officer said legal action was also initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake. (KNS)