LAWDA demolishes illegally raised structures in Saida Kadal, other areas

Srinagar—Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement wing of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA)Thursday demolished several illegally raised structures.

The demolition was done in Saida Kadal, Shalimar and Ishber near Sharaab Kul areas.

“Second storey, concrete Hut and wooden hut were demolished which were raised illegaly by some miscreants in clear violation of High Court directions,” the sattemehnt issued to KNS said.

During the demolition there was stiff resistance from the locals of the area especially from women folk but demolition squad continued with the demolition and raised structures were demolished two demolition squad members got injured namely Fayaz Ahmad Wani and Khursheed Ahmad Lone during the demolition.

According to Enforcement Officer at LAWDA, the demolition drive will continue with full vigour to remove all the illegal structures including palatial huts that have come up along the non-permissible zone in the catchment area of Dal Lake.

He said the encroachments are being removed in pursuance to the directions of the High Court, which has called for removal of all the illegal structures from the area.

Enforcement officer said legal action was also initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake.