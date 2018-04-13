Law For All, Courteous Gestures For Some: IGP Traffic’s Style   

Srinagar—Determined to apply the law without fear or favour, Jammu and Kashmir’s IGP for traffic, Basant Rath on Thursday seized the official car of a former law-maker – an unnamed PDP leader – in Srinagar for not carrying some mandatory documents.

With utmost courtesy not available for ordinary motorists, the IGP is said to have offered his own vehicle to the politician that dropped him home.

With his tactful gesture, the IGP seems to have avoided a row on the roadside while demonstrating that even though the privileged have no unspoken rights they must be indulged on occasion to keep the peace and avoid unnecessary bad blood.

The PDP leader’s car was seized somewhere in Rajbagh, but the party, confirming the incident, did not disclose the identity of the politician.

Despite censure from his top bosses in Jammu some time ago, the IGP has continued with his unorthodox and personalized way of functioning, and also earned some goodwill of the public suffering from the traffic’s erratic ways.

How far the officer’s direct methods, reflected in his facebook and twitter comments, succeed in streamlining the flow of traffic in Srinagar, will depend on what impact they have on the shoring up of the traffic department in terms of personnel, and having important and busy crossings outside central Srinagar manned for traffic regulation. But in so far as his mottos, for example, the tweet "Pavements are for pedestrians, and there will be no panel discussion on that" go, he has taken on challenges that people in the state would be keen to see him overcome.