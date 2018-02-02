Laparoscopic colectomy performed first time in peripheral hospital

Srinagar—Laparoscopic colectomy has been performed first time in peripheral hospital on a 42 year old male at JLNM Hospital, the apex hospital of Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK). Patient was operated upon by a team led by Surgical Oncologist Dr. Zahoor Ahmed along with Dr. Manzoor, Dr. Muzzaffar, Bashir Ahmed, Ms. Masarat. Patient has been discharged in a stable condition and is doing well on follow up.

Recently two cases of parotidectomies utilizing the facelift incision for minimal visible scar were performed at JLNM hospital.

Pertinently, more than 330 Onco-surgeries have been performed by the Onco -surgical unit of JLNM Hospital. These include 20 cases of Radical Gastrectomies for carcinoma stomach, 25 mastectomies and 11 BCS for breast tumors, 16 cases of carcinoma colon, 11 cases of rectal and rectosigmoid tumors, 30 staging laparotomies for carcinoma ovary pts, 13 radical hysterectomies for uterine tumors, 15 for complex endometrial hyperplasia, 32 thyroidectomies for carcinoma thyroid with neck dissections in appropriate cases, 4 cases of wide local excison of Squamous cell carcinoma with nodal dissection, 4 parotidectomies, 11 soft tissue sarcoma, 3 cases of radical cholecystectomies, 3 carcinoma testes and 4 parotidectomies, along with 23 miscellaneous procedures like diagnostic laparoscopies, Gastrojejunostomies with HSV, Ovarian cystectomies, Soft tissue mass excision, axillary dissections etc. In addition more than 107 minor cases like LN excison, SCC skin excision, breast biopsies and breast lesion excision were also performed during this period.

Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman while appreciating the hospital administration and the Operative team also stated that apart from JLNM Hospital, Onco surgeries are routinely being performed at District Hospital Pulwama where an Onco-Surgeon has been posted with an aim to deliver advanced health care to needy patients in District Hospitals and till date 25 onco-surgeries have been performed at DH Pulwama.