Land Grabbing in Green Belt:Inhabitants of over dozen localities seek CM intervention

Srinagar—The inhabitants of several localities falling in Batamaloo Assembly segment Monday appealed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to use her influence and stop land grabbing and illegal constructions in the green belt.

Scores of inhabitants from Zainakote, Khushipora, Abanshah, Haji Bagh, Durbal, Saibugh, Soizeth, Daharmun, Budpur, Churpur, Russ, Aarath, Narbal Gund, Hassibhat and Lawaypora assembled in press enclave Srinagar and alleged that the incumbent legislator from Batamaloo is misusing his position and has been resorting to land grabbing and illegal constructions.

“Part of the Batamaloo constituency has been declared as green belt but the present MLA along with his active supporters has not only grabbed land but has also been raising illegal structures. When we objected, the activists of MLA are threatening us of dire consequences and even warning that they will book us under Public Safety Act,” they said.

“We request Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to probe the matter and initiate action against her party legislator,” they said.

The protesters included Muhammad Khazar Dagroo, Abdul Ahad Maqdam, Ali Muhammad Bhat, Muhammad Subhan Ganai, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Abdul Aziz Kunar, Muhammad Abid Malik, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat and others.

Story Page