Land Grabbing in Green Belt:Inhabitants of over dozen localities seek CM intervention

Scores of inhabitants from Zainakote, Khushipora, Abanshah, Haji Bagh, Durbal, Saibugh, Soizeth, Daharmun, Budpur, Churpur, Russ, Aarath, Narbal Gund, Hassibhat and Lawaypora assembled in press enclave Srinagar and alleged that the incumbent legislator from Batamaloo is misusing his position and has been resorting to land grabbing and illegal constructions.
Srinagar—The inhabitants of several localities falling in Batamaloo Assembly segment Monday appealed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to use her influence and stop land grabbing and illegal constructions in the green belt.
Scores of inhabitants from Zainakote, Khushipora, Abanshah, Haji Bagh, Durbal, Saibugh, Soizeth, Daharmun, Budpur, Churpur, Russ, Aarath, Narbal Gund, Hassibhat and Lawaypora assembled in press enclave Srinagar and alleged that the incumbent legislator from Batamaloo is misusing his position and has been resorting to land grabbing and illegal constructions.
“Part of the Batamaloo constituency has been declared as green belt but the present MLA along with his active supporters has not only grabbed land but has also been raising illegal structures. When we objected, the activists of MLA are threatening us of dire consequences and even warning that they will book us under Public Safety Act,” they said.
“We request Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to probe the matter and initiate action against her party legislator,” they said.
The protesters included Muhammad Khazar Dagroo, Abdul Ahad Maqdam, Ali Muhammad Bhat, Muhammad Subhan Ganai, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Abdul Aziz Kunar, Muhammad Abid Malik, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat and others.
Story Page
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.