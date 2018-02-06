Land Acquisition for Ring Roads:'No provision for higher rates than market value'

Jammu—Minister for Revenue, Parliamentary Affairs, Hajj and Auqaf Abdul Rehman Veeri, to­day said that there was no pro­vision for providing four times and two times more compensa­tion in rural and urban areas of the market value for the land ac­quired for construction of Ring Road in Jammu and Srinagar.

He was responding to a joint Calling Attention Notice of MY Tarigami and Aijaz Ahmad Khan. The Minister however said that under compulsory mode of acquisi­tion, the land owner is entitled to 1.5% over and above the amount awarded under the Land Acquisi­tion Act by the Collector concerned.

Veeri said once Final Awards are issued, there is no alternate but to avail the remedy under Sec­tion 18 of the J&K State Land Ac­quisition Act through Civil Court.

He further informed the house that as per the J&K Land Acqui­sition Act, the given parameters are normally adopted for determi­nation of the rates of compensa­tion by the concerned Collectors that include the prevalent market value of the land, Location & Clas­sification of soil, Proximity with National Highway and the main towns, Commercial potential of the land under acquisition, rates ad­opted in previous acquisitions in or around the vicinity and factors like scarcity of land in the area etc.

The Minister said the future potential value of the land cannot be assessed under the Land Ac­quisition Act as it does not permit doing so. He said under the Land Acquisition Act, it is only the pre­vailing value of land which can be provided to the land owners.

He said, although, by and large, stamp duty rates form the bench­mark for assessing the value of land, but, as regards, Srinagar Semi-Ring Road, no final award has so far been issued and the pro­cess for acquisition of land is at advanced stages.

He said efforts are being made to provide the land compensation which is fair and in accordance with the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act. He said the Col­lectors normally stick to the rates notified for stamp duty purposes, which are also revised annually. “Yet, in genuine cases, the rates have also been awarded beyond the stamp value”.

Veeri further stated that the land owners have got remedy available under section 18 of the Act and are free to seek reference under the said section in case they are aggrieved of the alleged inad­equacy of rates awarded.