KU Vice Chancellor bereaved

Srinagar—Syed Habibullah Andrabi, father of Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, passed away on Wednesday morning after brief illness. The deceased was also father of Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi

Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in the Nimaz-e-Jinazah of the deceased at their residence at Nobugh, Pathan Colony Zakura.

People known to Syed Habibullah Andrabi described him as an inspirational personality, who with his social service and public good will be remembered for long.

Demise widely condoled

Many social, religious and political personalities and organizations condoled the demise of Syed Habibullah Andrabi, prayed for peace to the departed soul, and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

In different condolence messages, the deceased was described as learned religious personality, blessed with great qualities of gentle behaviour, piousness and simplicity.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti condoled the demise of father of Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir, who passed away today. The deceased was also the father of Director, Agriculture, Kashmir, Syed Altaf Andrabi.

The Chief Minister, who is also the Pro Chancellor of the university, has prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed her sympathies with the bereaved family.

In a statement, Governor N.N. Vohra also expressed grief over the sad demise of Sh. Syed Habibullah Andrabi.

In a message, the Governor has prayed to the Almighty for granting peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Mr. Bashir Ahmad Haji, various faculty members, and administrative staffa lso expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Mr. Syed Habibullah Andrabi

The staff prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

In a statement, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora also condoles the sad demise of Syed Habibullah Andrabi.

According to a statement, The University expresses its deep sympathies with the bereaved family and prays to Almighty to grant peace and highest place in Jannah to the departed soul and give courage to the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss.

On the behalf of the IUST, Dean School of Business studies, Prof. A. M. Shah, Registrar, Mr. ReyazRufai and other university officials/staff visited the residence of the deceased to share grief and to express sympathies with Prof. Andrabi& his family.