KU VC’s lawsuit ‘derails’ University system

Srinagar—Vice Chancellor Kashmir University, Prof Khurshid Andrabi whose plea seeking an extension of three years in service was dismissed by High Court yesterday has reportedly shunned the idea of approaching Double Bench, highly placed sources said.

A number of loyalists of Andrabi visited his office today expressing disappointment over the court verdict.

The tenure of Prof Khurshid Andrabi had ended on 17 October last year, however, he approached court with an argument that the amendment act of 2015 be given retroactive effect in the present case and he should be allowed to continue as VC Kashmir University, a move that affected the functioning of University to a great extent.

A senior Professor wishing not to be named told news agency CNS that Andrabi in an attempt to save his chair put the sanctity of whole University at stake. From October last year till date, University didn’t function properly as he and his loyalists were too busy in law suit.

Andrabi as per sources introduced ‘In charge’ syndrome in the Kashmir University. The incumbent Registrar, Controller, IT Director, South Campus Director are all ‘in charge’ stairs while there are no Directors for Kargil and Leh Campus.

The work system in the University has completely derailed. All are hoping that Governor of the State who is also the Chancellor of the University will appoint a Care Taker till Search Committee finds a suitable candidate for the post of Vice Chancellor.

Insiders said that as per protocol statue, Mr Mustafa Shah is the senior most Professors in the University and he can be appointed as Care Taker Vice Chancellor of the University. Shah had recently approached Chief Information Commissioner alleging that Prof Andrabi ‘manipulated’ the seniority based Professors list. After facing criticism, the Kashmir University was alleged forced to take down the ‘manipulated’ seniority list of professors from its official website.

Ironically, the incumbent VC has not resigned yet.

“Chancellor can also appoint a senior Professor from outside University as Care Taker,” said a Professor.

Sources added that Andrabi will not be allowed to continue till new VC is appointed and he has to resign anyhow. “We were expecting resignation from him today, but it didn’t happen. It will dent the credibility of the University if he will be forcibly asked to abdicate. It is better for Prof Andrabi to quit himself,” said a senior faculty member.

“The question is not whether Prof Andrabi will resign or Governor will appoint a care-taker VC, the important question is whether Chancellor will approve all the decisions taken by Andrabi when he had no right to implement such decisions and even GAD had directed him to refrain from taking any policy matter decisions. Even after the expiry of his tenure, Andrabi conducted interviews, regularized some Casual Labourers as well,” said a Professor.