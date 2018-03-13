KU Students stage protest against Killing of militants

A large number of students at Kashmir University organized a protest march amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Srinagar—The militant killings sparked a protest in Kashmir University on Monday. Though authorities suspended the class work and postponed all the examinations scheduled for Monday, yet the students at Varsity staged a demonstration and mourned the killing of three militants.
Pertinently, 3 militants were killed which include Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais Shafi of Kokernag and a non local militant were killed in Hakoora Kokarnag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district during the wee hours.
Reports said that a large number of students at Kashmir University organized a protest march amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Authorities closed all the gates of Varsity to prevent students from hitting to roads.
