KU Students stage protest against Killing of militants

Srinagar—The militant killings sparked a protest in Kashmir University on Monday. Though authori­ties suspended the class work and postponed all the examinations scheduled for Monday, yet the students at Varsity staged a demonstra­tion and mourned the kill­ing of three militants.

Pertinently, 3 militants were killed which include Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais Shafi of Kokernag and a non local militant were killed in Ha­koora Kokarnag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district during the wee hours.

Reports said that a large number of students at Kashmir University organized a protest march amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Authorities closed all the gates of Varsity to prevent stu­dents from hitting to roads.