KU students protest against Shopian Killings

Srinagar—Students of Kashmir University (KU) on Wednesday staged strong protest demonstra­tions against the civilian killings by the army in Shopian last week.

Reports reaching news agen­cy GNS said that scores of stu­dents of Zakura campus took out a protest march from the hostel up to Zakura crossing.

The students holding plac­ards in their hands which read, “Stop Innocent Killings” and we want freedom.

The demonstrators dispersed later dispersed peacefully.

On Sunday, four youths and two militants were killed in army firing at Pahnoo village of Shop­ian. While army had said the youth were accompanying the militants and were killed in an en­counter along with them and po­lice had said it was investigating the matter. The chief minister Me­hbooba Mufti had said the youth were “caught in the crossfire”.