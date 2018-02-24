KU orders inquiry into fire incident at Zabarwan guest house

Srinagar—The Kashmir University authorities ordered inquiry into the fire incident that engulfed the Zabarwan guest house Thursday evening. The inquiry committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within one week.

“Because of the timely intervention, one block of the Guest House, which was presently under renovation, was saved and remained untouched by the fire. However, damage was caused to the office block, reception and dining hall. The Vice Chancellor later ordered an inquiry into the incident,” KU spokesman said in a statement.

According to KU spokesman, On Friday morning, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor wherein all members of the inquiry committee were present. The committee was mandated to ascertain cause of fire and make specific recommendations on how to prevent such incidents in future and enhance the fire safety across the university campuses. The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within one week.

“The historic Zabarwan guest house of the University caught fire, apparently due to an electric short circuit, on the evening of Thursday (February 22, 2018). The blaze unexpectedly spread fast, laterally as well as vertically, within a few minutes. The fire tenders were immediately called in to douse the raging flames. The Vice Chancellor, along with officials of the University, immediately came to the site and personally monitored the fire-fighting efforts till the fire was completely brought under control,” statement reads.

The University authorities thanked the fire and emergency department personnel, SDPO Hazratbal and his team of police personnel, local youth from Hazratbal, members of university’s proctorial wing and disaster management cell, and all other volunteers who helped in dousing the flames and bringing the fire under control.