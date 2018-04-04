KU figures among top 50 universities in all-India ranking

 Skip to main content
In the NIRF results an­nounced on Tuesday (April 3, 2018) by HRD Minister Prakash Javadaker in New Delhi, KU has also bagged overall ranking of 71 from amongst more than 4000 institutions (including uni­versities, IITs IITs, IISERs, IISC and other institutions ) assessed by the MHRD under NIRF. The University’s last year’s ranking was 73 among universities and beyond 100 in overall ranking among all institutions.

In the NIRF results an­nounced on Tuesday (April 3, 2018) by HRD Minister Prakash Javadaker in New Delhi, KU has also bagged overall ranking of 71 from amongst more than 4000 institutions (including uni­versities, IITs IITs, IISERs, IISC and other institutions ) assessed by the MHRD under NIRF. The University’s last year’s ranking was 73 among universities and beyond 100 in overall ranking among all institutions.

The KU’s last year’s score was 36.32. This year it is 43.96.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched on 29th September 2015. It out­lines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking vari­ous universities and institu­tions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Grad­uation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Percep­tion.” (KNS)

