KU figures among top 50 universities in all-India ranking

In the NIRF results announced on Tuesday (April 3, 2018) by HRD Minister Prakash Javadaker in New Delhi, KU has also bagged overall ranking of 71 from amongst more than 4000 institutions (including universities, IITs IITs, IISERs, IISC and other institutions ) assessed by the MHRD under NIRF. The University’s last year’s ranking was 73 among universities and beyond 100 in overall ranking among all institutions.
Srinagar—Kashmir University has bagged 47th position among universities assessed in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework-2018.
In the NIRF results announced on Tuesday (April 3, 2018) by HRD Minister Prakash Javadaker in New Delhi, KU has also bagged overall ranking of 71 from amongst more than 4000 institutions (including universities, IITs IITs, IISERs, IISC and other institutions ) assessed by the MHRD under NIRF. The University’s last year’s ranking was 73 among universities and beyond 100 in overall ranking among all institutions.
The KU’s last year’s score was 36.32. This year it is 43.96.
The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched on 29th September 2015. It outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception.” (KNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.