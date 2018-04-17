KU, CUK students protest, demand justice for Kathua minor

Srinagar—Though the government assured stern action against the culprits involved in Kathua rape and murder case, the students from various colleges and schools on Monday staged protests against the incident, demanding authorities that those involved in the crime must not be spared.

The students from Central University Kashmir (CUK) including boys and girls assembled in Srinagar’s press enclave and chanted slogans in favour of Kathua minor, a victim who was raped and murdered in Kathua.

The students were also carrying the placards displaying images of minor girl and slogans in favour of justice.

They also held a sit-in at press enclave here to demand justice for a minor girl.

The students demanded authorities that those involved in the heinous crime must not be spared. “The culprits should be hanged till death,” they demanded.

They also condemned the Kathua Bar Association for blocking the challan by Crime Branch a few days back, saying that “those lawyers should be arrested and stern action must be taken against them.”

The students from Vitasta Law College Nowgam also protested against the lawyers who tried to prevent the Crime Branch to file charge sheet into Kathua minor girl’s rape and murder case.

The students wearing black coats were seen chanting slogans against the culprits and were demanding stern punishment against the lawyers who created ‘hurdles’ in filing charge sheet.

The students were also carrying placards reading slogans in favour of justice to the minor victim.

Echoing the similar views against the lawyers, the law students demand authorities to cancel their licenses at an earliest.

Meanwhile, reports said that student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Dangerpora, Sopore also staged protest against the rape and murder of a minor.

Amid anti-government and anti-BJP sloganeering, the students demanded justice for minor girl.

They also demanded government to execute those who are involved in the act.

Sources said that the students later resumed their class work.

In Palhallan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the students of Higher Secondary School Palhallan also took to streets to demand action against the culprits.

The students assembled inside the school premises and chanted slogans against the culprits.

Holding placards and banners reading slogans in favour of minor girl, the students demanded justice for Kathua victim.

Notably, eight persons accused in the incident were arrested by the authorities.

Pertinently, the authorities suspended the class work at Women’s College M A Road and Amar Singh College today to thwart student protests against the Kathua incident. (KNS)