KTMF threatens to launch agitation against ‘anti-shopkeeper diktat’

Srinagar—The Kashmir Trad­ers and Manufacturers Federa­tion President Haji Mohammad Yasin Khan has condemned the government’s unilateral decision of announcing market closure calendar for different days for the summer capital of Srinagar. The KTMF has threatened to launch an agitation should the govern­ment fail to revoke the orders with immediate effect.

In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kash­mir Economic Alliance said the “autocratic diktat” was unac­ceptable to the traders commu­nity of Kashmir.

“We are living in the con­flict-zone in a situation where markets especially those in the central business district of Lal Chowk and old city are often shut due to government restrictions or hartals. How can traders of such area where market remains shut for such reasons go for another day off at the sweet will and wish of the government,” Khan said.

“Or is it that the government wants us to wind up our busi­nesses. If this is so then the gov­ernment must come clear on its stand,” Khan said.

Asking the government to re­voke the order, Khan threatened to launch agitation against the “anti-shopkeeper diktat.”

Khan appealed Chief Minis­ter Mehbooba Mufti to person­ally look into the matter before another controversy erupts. “We request the government to let business community do its business than make them be up in arms over unnecessary con­troversies. And the biggest iro­ny is that we traders were even not taken into confidence,”