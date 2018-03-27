KTMF threatens to launch agitation against ‘anti-shopkeeper diktat’

“We are living in the conflict-zone in a situation where markets especially those in the central business district of Lal Chowk and old city are often shut due to government restrictions or hartals. How can traders of such area where market remains shut for such reasons go for another day off at the sweet will and wish of the government.”
Srinagar—The Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation President Haji Mohammad Yasin Khan has condemned the government’s unilateral decision of announcing market closure calendar for different days for the summer capital of Srinagar. The KTMF has threatened to launch an agitation should the government fail to revoke the orders with immediate effect.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Economic Alliance said the “autocratic diktat” was unacceptable to the traders community of Kashmir.
“We are living in the conflict-zone in a situation where markets especially those in the central business district of Lal Chowk and old city are often shut due to government restrictions or hartals. How can traders of such area where market remains shut for such reasons go for another day off at the sweet will and wish of the government,” Khan said.
“Or is it that the government wants us to wind up our businesses. If this is so then the government must come clear on its stand,” Khan said.
Asking the government to revoke the order, Khan threatened to launch agitation against the “anti-shopkeeper diktat.”
Khan appealed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to personally look into the matter before another controversy erupts. “We request the government to let business community do its business than make them be up in arms over unnecessary controversies. And the biggest irony is that we traders were even not taken into confidence,”
