KTMF threatens agitation against killings, Crackdown

Srinagar—Stating that the deadly Crackdown being conducted by Army and other forces across Kashmir are proving a disaster for life and the economic activities in the Valley, the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF ) President Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan has threatened to launch an agitation should the state government fail to come to the rescue of the people.

In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) said, instead of taking measures to bring end to CASOs, the deadly operations have reached the old City or Shahere Khaas.

“After other districts including villages, towns and tehsils, at the onset of new year, the CASO has reached heart of Srinagar, which means the some forces are hell bent to script calendar of 2018 with more and more killings, chaos and other disorder. How will business including tourism revive under the prevalent circumstances and uncertainty,” Khan said.

He said the state government was silent over the intensified CASOs, which claim precious human lives on either sides and give a bloody picture of Kashmir to the outside world.

The ground situation in Kashmir has reached such alarming proportions that business activities have almost collapsed and the day is not far off when businessmen will die of starvation.

“We are being forced to do or die situation, so if the state government doesn’t utilize its good offices for much needed end to festering CASOs, the business community will be left with no options but to launch an agitation,” Khan said.

Stating that killings are no solution to Kashmir issue, he said New Delhi must look for alternative solutions for a peaceful and dignified solution to the vexed problem.