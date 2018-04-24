Khomeini Chowk residents seek ban on entry of tippers

Srinagar—Residents of Hydari colony, Khomeini Chowk, Bemina have demanded a strict and complete ban on the entry of tippers into the congested locality. A delegation of Hydari Colony told Kashmir observer that the tippers enter the area from different places creating a huge mess in the area.

The residents have expressed resentment against traffic authorities for failing to deal with the tipper drivers who do not follow traffic norms and park the tippers in the area.

The locals said, despite a ban imposed by government, tippers continue to ferry loose construction material from the rout, causing air pollution and spoiling roads in the summer capital.

The uncovered material including sand, soil, stones, and bricks loaded in these tippers spills during transportation. “It is a serious issue and must be redressed on priority. Some diseases like chest problems are the result of air pollution. When material like sand and soil falls on roads, it later comes into contact with air due to continuous movement of vehicles. Thus, commuters inhale all these pollutants,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident.

The residents said many times the moment of the tippers have proven fatal for them

“In 2010 a nine-year-old boy – on his way to Madrasa (religious school) – was killed when a rashly driven tipper, ran over him. The boy was shifted to SKIMS Soura where he succumbed to his injuries” said Mushtaq

“We have also many schools present in the locality and we always remain in fear about the safety of our kids because the tippers drivers run in a very high speed,” said another local Nazir Khan.

When KO contacted SSP Traffic Tahir Gilani, he said if the residents have any complaint they should contact with me, I will ensure that action is taken against the tipper drivers,”

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Haroon Malik said, “there were some tippers who were fairing soil in the area that has been stopped now, however, if residents feel they are still violating the rules, we will look into the matter,”