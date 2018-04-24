Khomeini Chowk residents seek ban on entry of tippers

The residents have expressed resentment against traffic authorities for failing to deal with the tipper drivers who do not follow traffic norms and park the tippers in the area.
Srinagar—Residents of Hydari colony, Khomeini Chowk, Bemina have demanded a strict and complete ban on the entry of tippers into the congested locality. A delegation of Hydari Colony told Kashmir observer that the tippers enter the area from different places creating a huge mess in the area.
The residents have expressed resentment against traffic authorities for failing to deal with the tipper drivers who do not follow traffic norms and park the tippers in the area.
The locals said, despite a ban imposed by government, tippers continue to ferry loose construction material from the rout, causing air pollution and spoiling roads in the summer capital.
The uncovered material including sand, soil, stones, and bricks loaded in these tippers spills during transportation. “It is a serious issue and must be redressed on priority. Some diseases like chest problems are the result of air pollution. When material like sand and soil falls on roads, it later comes into contact with air due to continuous movement of vehicles. Thus, commuters inhale all these pollutants,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident.
The residents said many times the moment of the tippers have proven fatal for them
“In 2010 a nine-year-old boy – on his way to Madrasa (religious school) – was killed when a rashly driven tipper, ran over him. The boy was shifted to SKIMS Soura where he succumbed to his injuries” said Mushtaq
“We have also many schools present in the locality and we always remain in fear about the safety of our kids because the tippers drivers run in a very high speed,” said another local Nazir Khan.
When KO contacted SSP Traffic Tahir Gilani, he said if the residents have any complaint they should contact with me, I will ensure that action is taken against the tipper drivers,”
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Haroon Malik said, “there were some tippers who were fairing soil in the area that has been stopped now, however, if residents feel they are still violating the rules, we will look into the matter,”
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.