Khayam residents seek action against troopers for vandalizing property

Srinagar— The locals from Bhishambar Nagar Khayam here in Srinagar city have alleged that Para-military troopers stationed at Ikhwan Hotel let loose a reign of terror and damaged parked vehicles and property after a stone-pelting incident.
Mushtaq Bashir, in an e-mailed statement said that on Tuesday some unknown youth after hurling stones at 82 Battalion CRPF Camp at Ikhwan Hotel fled away.
“In return Forces personnel vandalized the property of the inmates of the locality and broke all the windows, doors and cars of the locality,” he said.
Mushtaq Bashir has also apprised Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar of the situation.
“Sir, by this practice your Forces will turn the most peaceful area into a violent area thereby risking the life of inmates,” he asked top brass of Kashmir Valley.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.