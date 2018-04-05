Khayam residents seek action against troopers for vandalizing property

Srinagar— The locals from Bhishambar Nagar Khay­am here in Srinagar city have alleged that Para-military troopers stationed at Ikhwan Hotel let loose a reign of terror and damaged parked vehicles and property after a stone-pelting incident.

Mushtaq Bashir, in an e-mailed statement said that on Tues­day some unknown youth after hurling stones at 82 Battalion CRPF Camp at Ikhwan Hotel fled away.

“In return Forces personnel vandalized the property of the in­mates of the locality and broke all the windows, doors and cars of the locality,” he said.

Mushtaq Bashir has also apprised Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar of the situation.

“Sir, by this practice your Forces will turn the most peaceful area into a violent area thereby risking the life of inmates,” he asked top brass of Kashmir Valley.