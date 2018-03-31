Khankah-e-Maulla shrine gets refurbished crown

Srinagar—The management of Khankah-e-Maulla shrine installed the much awaited finished version of restored and reconstructed crown today morning.

VC Waqf Board Nizam-ud-din Bhat, officials from administration and JKPCC, entire shrine management and devotees were present on the occasion of installing the crown.

The management had recently received the crown from artisans who took more than two months to finish the restoration work on it. The artisans of Kashmir, Amritsar and New Delhi were roped in to complete the project.

The crown and part of the shrine floor were damaged in a fire incident on November 15 last year and the government had ordered immediate restoration work on the shrine. The crown is primarily made up of copper and has been electroplated with gold. The 110 kg crown together with top leaf stands at 11 ft in height. It has a diameter of four feet and three inches.

Meanwhile, devotees have hailed the completion of restoration work on the shrine and have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister for expediting the work.

To safeguard the shrine from any unfortunate incident lightning arresters have also been installed at the top of the shrine.