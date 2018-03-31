Khankah-e-Maulla shrine gets refurbished crown

To safeguard the shrine from any unfortunate incident lightning arresters have also been installed at the top of the shrine.
Srinagar—The management of Khankah-e-Maulla shrine installed the much awaited finished version of restored and reconstructed crown today morning.
VC Waqf Board Nizam-ud-din Bhat, officials from administration and JKPCC, entire shrine management and devotees were present on the occasion of installing the crown.
The management had recently received the crown from artisans who took more than two months to finish the restoration work on it. The artisans of Kashmir, Amritsar and New Delhi were roped in to complete the project.
The crown and part of the shrine floor were damaged in a fire incident on November 15 last year and the government had ordered immediate restoration work on the shrine. The crown is primarily made up of copper and has been electroplated with gold. The 110 kg crown together with top leaf stands at 11 ft in height. It has a diameter of four feet and three inches.
Meanwhile, devotees have hailed the completion of restoration work on the shrine and have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister for expediting the work.
To safeguard the shrine from any unfortunate incident lightning arresters have also been installed at the top of the shrine.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.