KEG Remembers Maqbool Sahil

Mehbooba, others condole Maqbool Saahil’s demise
Srinagar—Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) Wednesday held a condolence meeting wherein rich tributes were paid to renowned writer, photojournalist, poet and author, Maqbool Sahil, who passed away on Tuesday due to a massive heart attack.
While praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, it was decided that as a token to respect to Late Sahil’s contribution to the field of media, KEG will be paying Rs. 2 Lakh to the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, Maqbool Sahil was laid to rest at his ancestral village, Adhal Dull Kokernag in south Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Large number of people from various walks of life participated in the funeral prayers.
Born in 1968 at Adhal village, Sahil belonged to a clan of Khokhar Rajputs. His father Mohammad Jamal-ud-Din Khokhar had nicknamed him Sahil, which he later used as his pen name.
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has condoled the demise of journalist, author and writer, Maqbool Saahil who passed away yesterday at Srinagar.
In her condolence message, the Chief Minister said the contribution made by late Maqbool Saahil in strengthening vernacular media in the State and preserving, promoting and protecting Pahari language and literature would long be remembered.
Mehbooba Mufti has conveyed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of late Maqbool Saahil while praying for peace to the departed soul.
Different organizations and leaders offered condolences to the family and expressed grief over the demise of Maqbool Sahil. Hurriyat(M) chairman condoled the demise of journalist Maqbool Sahil and expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family.
Taking to social networking site Twitter, Mirwaiz wrote: “Saddened by the news of Maqbool Sahil’s sudden death .He was a great writer and a bold journalist.My heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the departed soul”.
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Journalist ,writer and poet Jenab Maqbool Sahil who breathed his last yesterday. Terming the news of his demise as heartbreaking, JKLF chairman said that Maqbool Sahil was a humble and literary soul who faced hardships with humility and served the nation of Kashmir on social, literary and human fronts. He said that Maqbool Sahil was a Kashmiri who contributed in the field of journalism and brought the plight of his people before the rest of the world. He was a poet and writer who promoted his mother tongue and left his mark on it. JKLF chairman while praying for his heavenly abode said that his absence will be felt in literary and social circles. JKLF chairman also expressed condolences with the bereaved family of Maqbool Sahil sahib and prayed for their Sabr-I-Jamil.
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of writer, poet and Journalist, Maqbool Sahil. The party condoled his passing away and said that his death is a great intellectual loss. The party said that Maqbool Sahil had interviewed incarcerated Freedom Party chief Shabir Shah some time before his arrest. Shabir Shah used to talk about Maqbool Sahil’s person and his professional abilities. The party has prayed for the eternal peace of the soul of Maqbool Sahil and patience of his nears and dears.
Jammu Kashmir Editors Association also expressed grief over the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. JKEA president Rasheed Rahi said that Maqbool Sahil was not only a renowned journalist but a great human-being as well.
