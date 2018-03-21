KEG Remembers Maqbool Sahil

Srinagar—Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) Wednesday held a condolence meeting wherein rich tributes were paid to renowned writer, photojournalist, poet and author, Maqbool Sahil, who passed away on Tuesday due to a massive heart attack.

While praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, it was decided that as a token to respect to Late Sahil’s contribution to the field of media, KEG will be paying Rs. 2 Lakh to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Maqbool Sahil was laid to rest at his ancestral village, Adhal Dull Kokernag in south Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Large number of people from various walks of life participated in the funeral prayers.

Born in 1968 at Adhal village, Sahil belonged to a clan of Khokhar Rajputs. His father Mohammad Jamal-ud-Din Khokhar had nicknamed him Sahil, which he later used as his pen name.

Mehbooba, others condole Maqbool Saahil’s demise

Chief Minister, Me­hbooba Mufti has condoled the de­mise of journalist, author and writ­er, Maqbool Saahil who passed away yesterday at Srinagar.

In her condolence mes­sage, the Chief Minister said the contribution made by late Maqbool Saahil in strengthen­ing vernacular media in the State and preserving, promot­ing and protecting Pahari lan­guage and literature would long be remembered.

Mehbooba Mufti has con­veyed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of late Maqbool Saahil while praying for peace to the departed soul.

Different organizations and leaders offered condolences to the family and expressed grief over the demise of Maqbool Sahil. Hurriyat(M) chairman condoled the demise of journalist Maqbool Sahil and expressed his sympa­thy with the bereaved family.

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Mirwaiz wrote: “Saddened by the news of Maq­bool Sahil’s sudden death .He was a great writer and a bold journalist.My heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the departed soul”.

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mu­hammad Yasin Malik has ex­pressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Journalist ,writer and poet Jenab Maqbool Sahil who breathed his last yesterday. Terming the news of his demise as heartbreaking, JKLF chair­man said that Maqbool Sahil was a humble and literary soul who faced hardships with hu­mility and served the nation of Kashmir on social, literary and human fronts. He said that Maq­bool Sahil was a Kashmiri who contributed in the field of jour­nalism and brought the plight of his people before the rest of the world. He was a poet and writer who promoted his moth­er tongue and left his mark on it. JKLF chairman while pray­ing for his heavenly abode said that his absence will be felt in literary and social circles. JKLF chairman also expressed condo­lences with the bereaved fam­ily of Maqbool Sahil sahib and prayed for their Sabr-I-Jamil.

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of writer, poet and Jour­nalist, Maqbool Sahil. The party condoled his passing away and said that his death is a great intellectual loss. The party said that Maqbool Sahil had inter­viewed incarcerated Freedom Party chief Shabir Shah some time before his arrest. Shabir Shah used to talk about Maq­bool Sahil’s person and his pro­fessional abilities. The party has prayed for the eternal peace of the soul of Maqbool Sahil and patience of his nears and dears.

Jammu Kashmir Editors As­sociation also expressed grief over the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. JKEA president Rasheed Rahi said that Maqbool Sahil was not only a renowned journalist but a great human-being as well.