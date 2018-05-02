KEA, KTMF to boycott Rajiv Jasrotia

Says new Dy CM has insulted humanity
Srinagar—Reacting sharply to the elevation of “pro-rapist” MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, who had hosted a pro rapist rally in Kathua, into state Cabinet, the Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairperson Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan said his forums would boycott events where ever Jasrotia is invited as a guest.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation said it was unfortunate that to be in power the ruling PDP was rubbing shoulders with pro-rapist faces, who want release of gangsters involved in gang-rape and murdered an eight year old girl.
“This is not the issue of politics or religion but humanity. When even New Delhi based media which is otherwise seen anti-Kashmir has taken stand against elevation of the pro-rapists as ministers, how can people of the home state tolerate elevation of pro-rapist lobby,” Khan said.
Stating that his forums prefer humanity over business, Khan said the KEA and KTMF would be boycotting all the events where “pro-rapist” politicians are invited.
Previously also Khan said the KEA and KTMF had distanced themselves from functions where the then “pro-rapist” ministers Lal Singh and Chandra Prakash Ganga were present.
Meanwhile taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta’s remarks that Kathua rape and murder was a small incident, Yasin Khan said “The RSS man’s remarks have insulted humanity.”
