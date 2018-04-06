KEA calls for Kashmir Bandh today against civilian killings

Srinagar—The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), a conglomerate of trade and Transport unions on Thursday announced to observe April 6 as a ‘black day’ besides a complete shutdown against the recent civilian killings in Shopian and Kangan.
Addressing a press Conference, KEA chairman M Yousuf Chapri and vise chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar condemned the recent killings in Kashmir, adding that the killing should be stopped immediately.
They also demanded that government should initiate a dialogue process with all the stakeholders including Pakistan, the separatists to end the bloodshed in Kashmir. KEA while calling for Kashmir Bandh on Friday said that they welcome the tourists to Kashmir valley as from centuries Kashmir’s have been safeguarding and providing exemplary hospitality.
M Sidiq Ronga, Tasaduk Lavay, Hilal Mandoo and KTMF acting President Fayaz Bhat were also present in the press conference.
