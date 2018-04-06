KEA calls for Kashmir Bandh today against civilian killings

Srinagar—The Kashmir Eco­nomic Alliance (KEA), a con­glomerate of trade and Transport unions on Thursday announced to observe April 6 as a ‘black day’ besides a complete shutdown against the recent civilian kill­ings in Shopian and Kangan.

Addressing a press Confer­ence, KEA chairman M Yousuf Chapri and vise chairman Fa­rooq Ahmad Dar condemned the recent killings in Kashmir, adding that the killing should be stopped immediately.

They also demanded that government should initiate a dialogue process with all the stakeholders including Paki­stan, the separatists to end the bloodshed in Kashmir. KEA while calling for Kash­mir Bandh on Friday said that they welcome the tourists to Kashmir valley as from centu­ries Kashmir’s have been safe­guarding and providing exem­plary hospitality.

M Sidiq Ronga, Tasaduk La­vay, Hilal Mandoo and KTMF acting President Fayaz Bhat were also present in the press conference.