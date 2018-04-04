KCSDS expresses outrage over South Kashmir carnage

Srinagar—Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) Tuesday expressed ex­treme disgust and outrage at the south Kashmir carnage of young boys in teens and twenties.

“The human and moral de­pravity demonstrated in this carnage and subsequent celebra­tions conducted across India over this so called victory of the forc­es,” KCSDS said in a statement.

In an emergency meeting, KC­SDS members accused the state government of being complicit in the programmes and operations of GOI to suppress resistance in Kashmir by brutalising and kill­ing people particularly the young boys in brazen disregard to hu­man rights and the international laws that ensure protection to the life and property of citizens in conflict and disputed zones.

“The new depths of degrada­tion to which the govt has sunk has no parallel in history because these untrained boys who pose as militants are the products of extreme repression, persecution and tyranny to which people have been subjected to in the val­ley by occupational forces aided and abetted by her govt,” the statement reads.

KCSDS further said that the responsibility of protecting the life and property of citizens ac­cording to international law in a disputed territory falls squarely on the govt of the day especially if that govt claims legitimacy of being put on the seat of power by those very people whose sons she is murdering and whose homes she is destroying.

“The govt has not only miser­ably failed in its moral, security and administrative duty but has created fertile ground for young boys to be pushed into militancy. This policy of extreme repression of forcing boys to pick up guns and then to finish them off along with their families, needless to say, is the colonial project of genocide as a way of tackling the Kashmir dispute by the present fascist regime for their vote bank politics back home in mainland India,” KCSDS said.

The statement added that if anyone had a doubt about this genocidal inhuman fascist project, lo and behold how 'the greatest de­mocracy' read militarocracy is cel­ebrating the death and destruction of young boys, their families and neighbors as a way of ruling hearts and minds of the people.

“How brutalizing five precious lives of one family and sliting the throat of the Mushtaq Thakur, the person made into human shield amounts to national vic­tory? ask the members.

“They claim victory where they should bow their heads in shame for spilling innocent blood in or­der to control the territory and en­sure unwilling submission. Even a completely morally depraved person feels sorry after killing his enemy. One can only imagine to what abject nadir the state has fallen when it celebrates the kill­ing of its own young citizens for illusory 'national victory'. A day when they should feel extremely sad as the entire valley is plunged into mourning, we see celebra­tions of bloodbath. One is puzzled what kind of nation and victory is it that is build on the blood and tears of the people,” he said.

It is perversity that has be­come the new norm learnt from Israel. The rewards given to in­formers and members of armed forces not for capturing alive these boys but to produce their body bags speaks volumes of how killing Kashmiris has been made into a double edged sword- it has been turned into lucrative busi­ness for the killers and inform­ers by the Indian state and its puppetry in the valley on the one hand and wiping out a generation of Kashmiris on the other.

The celebration of victory of Sunday as a special day for them is the ultimate in dehumanised fascism. The media gag is appar­ent from the coverage it has giv­en to this bloodshed. The Indian nationalistic media celebration of the killings shows how dehu­manised militarized mind sets have become and how futile it is to expect upholding the cardinal values of freedom, truth and jus­tice from them who are supposed to be the protectors of these hu­man values and rights.

“We warn the state govt to end this genocidal policy of the people on whose shoulders they stand or face complete social and political boycott. We reiterate our appeal to all the armed groups to sus­pend all their actions as they are faced with a force that does not follow or believe in any moral, ethical, political and legal prin­ciples that could deter them from spilling blood of repressed people especially youth whom they claim to be their own people,” KC­SDS said.

They said that their weapon is only brute force. We demand from the forces ¬ to lay off from this genocide of youth forthwith and compel their govt to resolve the political issue on the table sooner than later to avert such colossal human brutalities and avoidable sufferings.

“Otherwise they will break­down under the burden of their own sins as have many of their colleagues broken already. We warn Mehbooba Mufti, chair­person of Unified Command to resign if she is unable to stop this barbarity. How long would she preside over the death and destruction of 'her own people'? How long would she keep sup­pressing and denying her hu­manity and sensitivity to cling to her devilish chair carrying out the dirty bloody business of BJP-RSS combine? There has to be an immediate end to all this to save a whole generation on whose shoulders you are doing politics

,” KCSDS asked.