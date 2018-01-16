Kawa family stages protest, demands CM’s intervention  

Srinagar—The family of Bilal Ahmad Kawa, a suspect in red fort attack on Monday stages a protest in Srinagar to seek intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for his “immediate” release.

They said that Mehbooba should push for Kawa’s release as he is innocent. “My son is innocent. I am devastated since he has been arrested. I request Mehbooba ji to facilitate my son’s release,” appealed Fatima, mother of Kawa.

Kawa’s family said that he deals in pelts, owns an accommodation in New Delhi and on the day of his arrest had gone for medical checkup to Delhi, as he was suffering from high cholesterol and other ailments.

They ask that how come authorities and security agencies did not get a whiff about him all these 17 years, if he had done anything wrong. “If he was involved in anything or as they say in terror activities why did not they arrest him all these years?” they asked.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik also participated in the protest. He lambasted Delhi Police for arresting an innocent whose name figure nowhere in Jammu Kashmir police record.

Malik while demanding the immediate release of Bilal Ahmed said that in past as well Kashmiri youth were framed in false cases. There were people from Kashmir who spent their prime of youth in Indian jails and later were acqutied by court.

“This person (Kawa) from downtown Srinagar has been doing business in Delhi from last 25 years. He even has a driving license issued by the authorities in Delhi,” said Malik.

He questioned Kawa’s arrest after almost 20 years of the incident. “This incident has happened 20 years before. There is no FIR against him here. They (Delhi police) never said that he was wanted in any case,” said Malik.

Terming Kawa’s arrest by Delhi police as a “ploy” to get promotions, Malik said: “Somebody should ask Delhi police why they are doing this. This is a ploy to get awards and promotions. How can they justify arrest of an innocent person?”

Pertinently Jammu and Kashmir Police has already cleared that there have been no charges against Kawa ever adding that there is no case against him in the valley.

However according to the J&K police Kawa has warrant number 50012 against him. J&K Police also added that their CID cell is coordinating with Delhi Police in this regard. Kawa was arrested by Delhi police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on charges of his alleged involvement in Red Fort attack in 2000, on January 12 from Delhi’s IGI airport.