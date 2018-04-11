Kathua lawyers ‘hooliganism’ condemned in Srinagar

Srinagar—A day after a bunch of lawyers in Kathua created ruckus outside CJM Court and tried to prevent police from filing a charge sheet against the accused involved in the rape and murder of little girl Asifa, the cry of justice to Asifa got shriller across Kashmir Valley.

The lawyers community in Kashmir staged a protest demanding stringent punishment for the rapists. Lawyers, who held demonstration outside State High Court condemned the action of their counterparts in Kathua. They said only God can save the state when upholders of law will resort to hooliganism in order to protect rapists and murderers.

At Press Enclave Srinagar, an open solidarity forum named ‘Justice for Asifa’ also held a demonstration.

Social activists, writers, doctors and students, who participated in the demonstration, said this forum would serve as a platform to raise voice for the justice of Asifa and also push for the capital punishment to the culprits.

“There is a “larger conspiracy” behind the gruesome rape and murder of the girl. Communal forces are trying to give it a communal color. It is shameful on part of those lawyers who tried to obstruct police from filing the charge sheet against the accused,” they said.

“We have gathered here to tell everyone that Asifa has died but not our conscience. We will speak for her until she gets justice,” they said adding that they will continue protests to push for the justice to Asifa. (CNS)

Justice For Ashifa: KEA hails JCCI

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman, Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan Tuesday welcomed the decision of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry for distancing itself from communal forces, who have called pro-rapist bandh in the region.

In a statement issued to KNS, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), said the call for humanity from Kashmir Inc has been warmly reciprocated by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Rakesh Gupta and other like-minded in Jammu, who publicly refused to support the call of fringe elements to observe Jammu bandh in solidarity with the rapists, who raped and murdered a eight year old girl.

“By observing that the Kathua incident concerns humanity and can’t be seen through communal prism, the JCCI has upheld the cause of humanity and we welcome it with a open heart. It’s truly a heart-warming gesture,” Khan said.

Khan said the development will help improve ties between the twin regions and contribute towards peace and prospect in the region. (KNS)