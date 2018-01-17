Kashmir private hospitals putting patients’ lives at risk: DAK

“Private hospitals do not have critical care units jeopardizing the safety of patients.”
Srinagar—Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday said private hospitals in Kashmir valley lack facilities and staff to deal with emergencies.
“That is putting lives of patients at risk,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a communique.
“Private hospitals do not have critical care units jeopardizing the safety of patients,” he said.
DAK President said they charge hefty sums for surgeries and in case of complications patients are referred to government hospitals. Most of these referred patients are in a critical condition and they either die in transit or reach hospitals in a morbid state.
“Private hospitals deal with obstetric patients without neonatal intensive care units exposing fragile babies to risk,” he said.
Dr Nisar said apart from infrastructural deficiencies, private hospitals do not have critical care specialists and staff to take care of patients in case things go wrong during or after surgeries.
He said these hospitals borrow government doctors for few hours to conduct surgeries and leave patients without care for most of the time.
“They are without essential diagnostic tools like CT scan and MRI, said Dr Nisar adding that even the life-saving medicines used for various emergencies are not available in private hospitals.
He said the private hospitals lack standard treatment protocols, infection control measures, proper bio-waste disposal and proper sterilization techniques. The irrational use of antibiotics is the main cause of antibiotic resistance in our community. The unhygienic medical practices have caused epidemic of hepatitis B and C infection in our population.
Dr Nisar said there is a large chunk of population going to these hospitals, but no attention is being paid to the safety of patients in them.
He said there are no regulations or guidelines for private hospitals and there is no reporting system of complications and deaths in these hospitals.
“Despite lack of infrastructural facilities and staff to handle emergencies, private hospitals have been given licence by directorate of health services risking patients lives,”said Dr Nisar. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.