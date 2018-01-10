Kashmir Press Club office-bearers call on DC Srinagar

Srinagar—Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Tuesday convened a meeting with its representatives to discuss the immediate requirements of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) after the formal handing over of the 9-HB Building at Polo View to it on Monday.

Joint Director Information (Kashmir) Zahoor Ahmad Mir, DD Estates (Kashmir) Zafar Shawal and JD Planning (Srinagar) were also present in the meeting.

The KPC representatives, including President Saleem Pandit, Vice President Shuja-ul-Haq and Executive Member Ehsan Fazli, sought immediate repairs of at least two rooms and two bath rooms in the newly handed-over building in order to make the Club operational and start the process of memberships with the Club as soon as possible.

The DC issued on-spot directions to the Estates Department for immediate undertaking of the required repairs and also instructed the concerned for immediate cleaning of the premises.

Dr. Shah asked the Club representatives to ensure all legal requirements are adhered to and that all the important paper works are done at the earliest. He assured them of all possible support to make the Club operational as soon as possible