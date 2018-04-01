‘Kashmir Natya Mahotsav’ concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar— The 4-day Festival of Kashmiri Plays named as ‘KASHMIR NATYA MAHOTSAV’ under the aegis of North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala (Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India) concluded on Saturday at the auditorium of S. P. College, Srinagar. It was held in collaboration with S. P. College Srinagar. The Festival was inaugurated on 28th by Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Prof. Shaikh Javaid and Principal S. P. College Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Lone

According to a statement from the organisers, a total of Nine plays were performed in the 4 day Festival.

"There was a wonderful response from the audience and the Auditorium remained full with the students of the college as well as the theatre lovers of the valley for all the four days," said a statement

The statement added that the audience appreciated almost all the plays. They also hailed the initiative taken by NZCC and expressed their desire to see more such events in the Valley.

Asghar Samoon, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, who was the Chief Guest appreciated the initiatives of NZCC and its new Director Prof Saubhagya Vardhan. He also praised the hard work and efforts of Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Festival Director. He also requested Mushtaaque Ali to train the youth of different colleges of the Valley.

In his address, Muneer ul Islam, Director Information and Public Relations, who was Guest of Honour, said he is ready to collaborate such initiatives in future and will provide logistic support for these endeavors.

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Festival Director while putting emphasis on the need of such activities in Kashmir, thanked NZCC for its recent initiatives of holding two Theatre Festivals in a short span of time. One was ‘NATIONAL THEATRE FESTIVAL’ (in which 3 Hindi plays from Delhi, Bihar and Chandigarh were performed) from 24th to 26th of March and the second one is the current ‘KASHMIR NATYA MAHOTSAV’ (in which nine Kashmiri Plays were performed in just four days). He further put on records his praises for the present Director of NZCC Prof Saubhagya Vardhan, who has not even completed 2 months in his office but is very keen to do more such programmes in the valley on a regular basis.

He further demanded that such initiatives from all concerned institutions and organizations should be taken in hand on a larger scale so that the artists of the valley get a moral boost to come forward with good quality performances and at the same time the general public of the valley, especially the youth of Kashmir gets an opportunity to get involved in the activities related to Art & Culture.

Mushtaaque thanked the Principal and staff of S. P. College for their support.

He thanked to the wonderful audience which made the Festival successful.

Last but not the least he expressed his gratitude for the Print / Electronic / New Media for their full support which they have been giving us for all our activities.