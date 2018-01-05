Kashmir media corps gets its first Press club

Srinagar—The Director Information & Public Relations, Mr Muneer-ul-Islam today formally handed over the possession of the 9-HB Building and the premises at Polo View, Srinagar to the office-bearers of the Press Club Kashmir.

The possession letter of the building was handed over to Mr Mohammad Saleem Pandit, President Press Club Kashmir, on the directions of the Chief Minister, Ms Mehbooba Mufti to make the maiden Aiwan-e-Sahafat in Srinagar functional at the earliest.

Pertinently, the President Press Club Kashmir alongwith the Director Information had earlier this morning called the Chief Minister, here this morning to finalize the modalities for transfer of the building to the Press Club Kashmir.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that the Aiwan-e-Sahafat in Srinagar would not only come up as the first facility of its kind for the media fraternity in Srinagar but also become a hub of intellectual discourse.

She said the Government has initiated various measures for the welfare of the journalists in the State during the past three years and many more initiatives are in the pipeline