Kashmir Industrial Unit Holders protest against discriminatory SROs

Scores of unit holder assembled in press enclave Srinagar to register their protest. They were carrying placards and banner accusing State Government of bringing up with discriminatory SRO’s to devastate the industrial sector.
Srinagar—The Industrial Unit Holders from Kashmir Valley Monday staged a protest against SRO 519 and SRO 521 recently passed by the state government.
Scores of unit holder assembled here in press enclave Srinagar to register their protest. They were carrying placards and banner accusing State Government of bringing up with discriminatory SRO’s to devastate the industrial sector.
The protesters said that the "discriminatory SROs" were passed in a hurry to benefit "a handful of outside investors" based in Jammu region.
Police swung into action and detained dozens of protesters after they tried to march towards the busy Resideny Road.
The protest held under the banner of Federation Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) saw presence of unit holders from several industrial estates across Kashmir.
FCIK President, Mukhtair Yousuf said providing 42 percent CGST refund from the state government to selected outside investors based in Jammu region is a burden on the state exchequer.
“Only 282 units out of a total 60,000 units in the state have been notified for the 42 percent CGST refund from state government while 58 percent refund to them is given by central government,” he said.
Yousuf said SRO 519 and 521 show an “indifferent attitude” of the authorities towards the local industry which survives despite logistical and other constraints.
“We are not averse to refund for any industrial units but somewhere a "deal has been struck" which made government pass the SROs in such a hurry while ignoring majority of local industry,” he claimed.
Industrialist Syed Shakeel Qalander said as a part of SRO 519, mostly the outside investors based in Jammu, Kathua and Samba have been notified for availing CGST refund.
Qalander said these outside companies have annual turnover worth thousands of crores which means the CGST refund to them also accounts for a huge amount.
"These two SROs are quite bizarre as they make state government to pay massive refund amount for these outside companies. Why did the government have to pass the SRO in such a hurry while putting this burden on state exchequer,” he asked.“There seems to be some outside pressure on government which is now going back and forth when asked about giving similar CGST refund for bulk of local industry,” he claimed.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.