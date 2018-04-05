 Kashmir Hotel Owners Federation Clarifies

Srinagar—Joint Secretary of Kashmir Hotel Owners Federation (KHOF), Vikram on Wednesday clarified and said that the windowpane of a local hotel was broken when children were playing the cricket.

Vikaram said that he was misquoted by the reporter in his new wherein he had quoted him saying that stone pelters had damaged the windowpanes of the local hotel.

“I was walking near Kral Khud where I saw a windowpane of a local hotel was damaged. It was later confirmed that window­pane was broken as the ball has hit it while children were playing cricket,” Vikram said. (KNS)