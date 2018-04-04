Kashmir Can’t Be Solved Militarily: Mirwaiz

Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep grief and sorrow at the “brutal” murder of yet another civilian Gowher Ahmed Rather of Kangan who succumbed to his bullet injuries by state forces at hospital today. He asked “when will New Delhi’s thirst for the blood of young Kashmiris be satiated”.

Meanwhile, the amalgam said if New Delhi believes that treating Kashmir dispute militarily would solve the it then it is living in a fool’s paradise and has forgotten the lessons its own freedom movement established .

Hurriyat (M) said that Kashmir issue can never be resolved through military might as it is a political and a human issue based on the principle of the right to self determination of nations to decide their future.

In a statement, the amalgam said that Kashmir dispute has historical background and context which can’t be ignored and dealing with it militarily and adopting iron-fist policy that includes killings, and torture is not going to break the resolve of the people of Kashmir but rather will further strengthen their commitment towards the goal of freedom from the forcible control as we witness

Hurriyat (M) said dance of death is once again going on in Kashmir’s streets in the blatant violation of international human rights laws.

The amalgam welcomed the statement of UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres wherein he has expressed serious concern over the killing of innocent civilians in Palestine and Kashmir and urging nations to resolve issues amicably.

The Hurriyat (M), however, said that its time for UN to move beyond issuing statements and to do practical things on ground zero so that precious human lives are saved. It urged the UN Secretary General to press New Delhi to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir and to resolve Kashmir issue as per its historical background on the principle of RSD without further delay.

The amalgam strongly condemned the house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Geelani and shifting of Muhammad Yasin Malik to Central Jail Srinagar yet again, stating that many other leaders including Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and others too have been taken into custody.

Hurriyat (M) also denounced the frequent raids on the houses of Hurriyat leaders in south Kashmir ahead of the Shopian march scheduled for Wednesday stating that the government already stands defeated as it is frustrated seeing the people’s commitment towards the ongoing struggle and so keeps resorting to repression as the only means of engaging with peoples rebellion.