Justice Magrey for swift disposal of cases

Srinagar—Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today stressed the need to ensure swift disposal of cases to uphold the faith of people in Judiciary.

He was addressing one-day workshop titled “Importance of Criminal Appeal in Higher Courts and Role of Prosecutors and Investigators” organized by J&K Police at Police Headquarters here.

Justice Magrey was Chief Guest on the occasion while Justice M K Hanjura was Guest of Honour. The other guests included Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range S P Pani besides Judges, other senior police officers, prosecutors, lawyers, investigators and department officials.

Justice Magrey said the crime scene investigators, prosecutors and judiciary are an important component in a society that is responsible to uphold the justice delivery system. He said all these three components need to work in rhythm, collect and record all evidence, properly analyze the case and ensure free and fair trial to ensure justice.

He also said that there are a number of backlog cases due to the diminution of the reliability of evidence resulting in under-trials still waiting for trial and added that the need of the hour is to process those pending cases to strengthen criminal justice system in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice M K Hanjura said that at the first stage of crime important responsibility lies on the crime scene investigators who should have a fair knowledge of the law and they must take extraordinary care in collecting evidence, recording statements of victims and witnesses properly, seal crime scene and make proper reports.

He said afterwards it is the duty of prosecutors to understand the sensibility of the issue and critically analyze the case so that the charge-sheet filed is fair and accurate and added that at last, the judiciary should ensure a free and fair trial in the case.

IG Kashmir, S P Pani in his welcome address said that the workshop was conducted with the purpose to sensitize investigators, prosecutors of fair investigation adding that good investigation is important for rule of law.

The DIG CKR, V K Birdi delivered the vote of thanks, he thanked the guests for their august presence in the workshop and assured that the department will upgrade the quality of investigation to ensure fair disposal of cases.