Justice for Kathua minor: Lal Chowk observes one-hour shutdown

Srinagar; Protests and clashes continued at many places across State on Saturday in demand for the justice to minor Kathua girl who was raped and murdered in January.
Reports reaching GNS said that shopkeepers in city center Lal Chowk here downed the shutters on Saturday afternoon and observed one-hour shutdown – from 3 pm to 4 pm – in solidarity with the rape and murder victim.
The markets at Polo View, Residency Road, The Bund, Lambert Lane, Fairdeal Shopping Complex and Regal Chowk observed the shutdown.
Holding banners, the traders shouting pro-Asifa slogans marched from Polo View to Press Enclave.
We demand justice on the fast-track basis for the victim, president Regal Chowk Traders Association Farhan Kitab said. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Let the perpetrators of this heinous crime be brought to book at the earliest.”
A group of youth also staged a protest at Press Enclave here demanding capital punishment for culprits. The protestors, under the banner of apex body of NGOs (J&K), carried placards reading ‘Justice for minor, punish the culprits’.
Scores of members of Civil Society Sopore accompanied with students held a peaceful protest march at New Colony area of Sopore as a mark of solidarity with the victim.
While expressing serious and deep concern over the brutal rape and murder of Katgua girl in Jammu region, the members of Civil Society Sopore said that our hearts bleed and crave for speedy justice and demand that an exemplary punishment should be awarded to the culprits involved in this heinous crime.
The protesters were shouted slogans ''We want Justice'' Justice for 8-year-old Kathua girl'', they also demanded justice for Kunanpospora rape case and Shopian case.
