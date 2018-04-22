 Skip to main content

Justice for Kathua minor: Lal Chowk observes one-hour shutdown

The markets at Polo View, Residency Road, The Bund, Lam­bert Lane, Fairdeal Shopping Complex and Regal Chowk ob­served the shutdown.

Srinagar; Protests and clash­es continued at many places across State on Saturday in de­mand for the justice to minor Kathua girl who was raped and murdered in January.

Reports reaching GNS said that shopkeepers in city center Lal Chowk here downed the shutters on Saturday afternoon and ob­served one-hour shutdown – from 3 pm to 4 pm – in solidarity with the rape and murder victim.

Holding banners, the trad­ers shouting pro-Asifa slogans marched from Polo View to Press Enclave.

We demand justice on the fast-track basis for the victim, president Regal Chowk Traders Association Farhan Kitab said. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Let the perpetrators of this hei­nous crime be brought to book at the earliest.”

A group of youth also staged a protest at Press Enclave here demanding capital punishment for culprits. The protestors, un­der the banner of apex body of NGOs (J&K), carried placards reading ‘Justice for minor, pun­ish the culprits’.

Scores of members of Civil So­ciety Sopore accompanied with students held a peaceful protest march at New Colony area of So­pore as a mark of solidarity with the victim.

While expressing serious and deep concern over the brutal rape and murder of Katgua girl in Jammu region, the members of Civil Society Sopore said that our hearts bleed and crave for speedy justice and demand that an ex­emplary punishment should be awarded to the culprits involved in this heinous crime.

The protesters were shouted slogans ''We want Justice'' Jus­tice for 8-year-old Kathua girl'', they also demanded justice for Kunanpospora rape case and Shopian case.

