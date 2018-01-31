Justice Durrez inaugurates computer section-cum-server room at HC

The 10g Speed facility is the only second facility in any High Court of the country.
Srinagar—Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed Tuesday inaugurated a new state-of-art computer section-cum-server room and 10g speed LAN facility at High Court Complex here.
The 10g Speed facility is the only second facility in any High Court of the country. Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Justice Sajeev Kumar and Justice M.K. Hanjura of the High Court were also present on the occasion, besides other officers of High Court.
The Chief Justice had a detailed tour of the Center and stressed on the engineers to upgrade the facility continuously for improving the working .
He also asked the engineers to ensure real-time backup of files from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa.
The engineers informed the Chief Justice about the ease and promptness in sending and receiving heavy files with the initiative. The Computer Section-cum-Server Room will act as the nerve centre for the High Court.
A similar LAN facility is coming up in Jammu wing of High Court at an estimated cost of Rs 1.60 Crore. It is pertinent to mention that Chief Justice had started the initiative of filling the ICT related infrastructural gaps in the High Court.
Need for construction of a modern Computer Section-cum- Server Room at both the wings of the High Court was badly felt and work on this front was started. The civil and electrical work for the Computer Section-cum-Server Room has been done by the R&B Department, officials informed Justice Durrez.
