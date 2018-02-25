Justice for Asifa: Medical students take out March in City

Srinagar—MBBS students from Jehlum Valley College Srinagar carried out a march here in Kash­mir capital Srinagar demanding justice for minor girl Asifa who was raped and murdered in Hera Nagar Kathua district of Jammu region.

Crime Branch has already arrested three persons including the main cul­prit SPO Deepak Khujuria who has confessed his crime.

Reports said that hundreds of stu­dents marched through lanes and bye-lanes of JVC medical college demand­ing capital punishment for the rapists. They were carrying placards and ban­ners seeking justice for the victim mi­nor girl. A large number of female stu­dents were also present in the march.

While talking to reporters, the stu­dents said that it is a heinous crime and the accused should be hanged publicly. “Government should also take action against those who organized a pro-rape rally shielding accused,” they said.

“We are hopeful that Crime Branch will take this case to conclusion with­out succumbing to pressure from any­one