Justice for Asifa: Medical students take out March in City

Hundreds of students marched through lanes and bye-lanes of JVC medical college demanding capital punishment for the rapists.
Srinagar—MBBS students from Jehlum Valley College Srinagar carried out a march here in Kashmir capital Srinagar demanding justice for minor girl Asifa who was raped and murdered in Hera Nagar Kathua district of Jammu region.
Crime Branch has already arrested three persons including the main culprit SPO Deepak Khujuria who has confessed his crime.
Reports said that hundreds of students marched through lanes and bye-lanes of JVC medical college demanding capital punishment for the rapists. They were carrying placards and banners seeking justice for the victim minor girl. A large number of female students were also present in the march.
While talking to reporters, the students said that it is a heinous crime and the accused should be hanged publicly. “Government should also take action against those who organized a pro-rape rally shielding accused,” they said.
“We are hopeful that Crime Branch will take this case to conclusion without succumbing to pressure from anyone
