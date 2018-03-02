On JRL’s call, JKLF leaders, activists protest

Srinagar—Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik on Friday said that the protest by Hindu chauvinists led by BJP leaders in support of a rapist and criminal is height of shamelessness.

According to the statement, Malik said that the repression unleashed against Kashmiri prisoners indicative of ‘undemocratic attitude’ of the rulers. He also said that the Kulgam youth used as forced labor by Indian army is a glaring example of Kashmir Indian colonial mindset.

Terming the rallies by some Hindu chauvinists including Hindu Aikta Manch and BJP in Kuthwa Jammu in support of a ‘rapist and murderer’ of innocent Asifa as ‘utter shameful’, Malik said that ironically from BJP assembly members to Indian PMO all are openly leading these shameful protests which are indicative of the fact that fascists using religion are trying to polarize Jammu for their petty gains.

“Does any religion or decency allow such shameless attitude which is being portrayed by the ruling regime in Kashmir?,” he questioned.

Malik said that Kashmiri Muslims are closely watching the situation in Jammu and will not allow anyone to inflict harm on any Muslim in Jammu. “An innocent girl was raped and murdered by a savage in uniform and subsequently arrested by Police but ironically those in power at Delhi and Srinagar who proclaim to follow revered Sita and Rhada instead of supporting the victim are brazenly supporting her rapist and killer. Saner people of Jammu should realize that this brazen support of a murderer and rapist is actually like putting a black stain on humanity,” he said.

JKLF chief further stated that today when these reprehensible protests are held no Indian media channel or growling anchors that miss no opportunity to defame Kashmiri Muslims are seen shouting on it which actually is showing their real face.

He said that communal fascist forces, their police and agencies should know that any untoward against Jammu Muslims will not be swallow by Kashmiri Muslims and if these anti-Muslim maneuvers do not stop immediately , Kashmiri Muslims will be forced to launch a protest campaign to save their brethren in Jammu.

Terming the repression unleashed by Indian forces, police and agencies against Kashmiri inmates as ‘glaring example of the undemocratic attitude’ of Indian rulers and the local government, Malik said that shifting jailed political activists, under-trials, lifers and those detained under black law PSA under the garb of one persons escape from detention is only vindictiveness and the PDP led regime and their police and agencies who by unleashing terror on poor inmates are demonstrating their frustration and animosity against Kashmiri Muslims.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Joint Resistance Leadership’s (JRL) call, JKLF leaders and activists today gathered at Maisuma Lal Chowk and protested against the shifting of many inmates to Jammu jails, rallies by chauvinists in favor of the ‘rapist and killer’ of innocent Muslim girl, Asifa and other oppressive measures by Indian forces