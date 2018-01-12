JRL stages protest against arrests and incarceration of Kashmiris

Srinagar—Keeping thousands of young and old Kashmiris into jails and incarceration centers under black laws and concocted cases is only political vendetta. Unabated genocide of Kashmiris especially youth by Indian occupational forces is a ploy to put this nation into submission. This was stated by the Joint resistance leadership Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Thrusday.

As per a statement, JRL leaders along with activists and people from many walks of life stage a protest at Abi Guzar Lal Chowk against arrests and incarceration of Kashmiris and ongoing genocide of Kashmiri youth.

The leaders and activists along with many people from all walks of life today gathered outside JKLF office at Abi-Guzar and marched towards city center. Leaders and activists from Hurriyat (G), Hurriyat (M) and JKLF participated in the protest march.Displaying placards depicting slogans against atrocities being committed on incarcerated Kashmiris and ongoing genocide of Kashmiri youth, protesters raised slogans in favor of Freedom and resistance.After reaching near Press enclave, protesters held a sit-in which was addressed by leaders including Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Hakeem Abdul Rashid and Noor Muhammad Kalwal.Speakers while reproving the prolonging of incarceration periods of those languishing in jails also condemned the unabated genocide of Kashmiri Youth.

Meanwhile JRL leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued to the press today said that thousands of young and old Kashmiris have been put into jails and incarceration centers and Indian authorities are doing everything to prolong their confinement. Leaders said that hundreds of Kashmiris are languishing in jails from decades under concocted charges. Many have been imprisoned for life and many are facing trails from a long time and are even being denied a bail.JRL leaders said that from last year NIA and Enforcement directorate has been used as a tool to penalize more Kashmiris and these agencies acting on the orders of their political masters not only arrested many leaders and kith and kin of people in resistance including Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Shahid- ul- Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saif- u- ullah, Raja Meraj-u-Din Kalwal , Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Kamran Yousuf ,Javid Ahmad and Shahid Yousuf Shah, but also grilled hundreds of Kashmiris in the name of so-called terror funding. These people are languishing in various Indian jails and also in jails of Jammu Kashmir and are constantly being terrorized and intimidated. This is nothing but worst kind of political vendetta on display against Kashmiris which is highly condemnable, asserted JRL.Terming the ongoing spree of killings and unleashing of oppression as worst terrorism JRL said that Indian occupation has given its forces a free hand to kill Kashmiris at will. These killers enjoy immunity from persecution and are killing our youth with impunity and brazenness. Referring to the killing of a young man Khalid Ahmad Dar at Khudwani Kulgam by trigger happy killers in uniform, JRL leaders said that during last month or so, Indian trigger happy forces killed many innocents including two women and many young boys. Soon killers in uniform slaughter Kashmiri innocents, their political stooges in the form of so-called rulers and assembly members come up with condemnations and call for probes to divert attention from these gruesome acts. Though these killings are done by Indian forces but the responsibility lies on the shoulders of those pro-India politicians, assembly members and so-called rulers who provide legal cover and immunity to the killers and thus contribute in this genocide, added JRL leaders.Reiterating the call for a complete shutdown on Saturday 13th January 2018, against brutal killings at Khudwani, ongoing genocide of Kashmiri youth and other oppressive acts ,JRL leaders appealed people to shutdown their offices, business establishments, transport and other activities for one day and raise their voices against growing Indian state terrorism on Saturday, 13th January 2018