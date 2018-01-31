JRL leaders, activists protest at Hyderpora

Holding placards, the protesters said killing human beings in every form is cowardly and against humanity.
Srinagar—The leaders and activists of the joint resistance leadership (JRL) took out a protest rally at Hyderpora on Tuesday against Shopian killings.
Addressing the gathering, Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Umer Adil Dar and Advocate Yasir Dalal said, “Indian authorities and local stooges have turned the state into ‘valley of tears’ and have waged war on civilians and is responsible for prevailing horrendous situations in Kashmir.”
The speakers while condemning the Shopian killings termed it as “worst form of state terrorism” in Kashmir and slammed the state administration and leaders who they said “have turned the state into a big jail”.
“We will never succumb to pressure and will pursue our mission of freedom till we achieve it,” the speakers said.
Terming the details revealed by the three-member committee constituted by Delhi High Court, the leaders said that report was an “eye-opener” for those who believe India is a great democracy. They expressed deep concern saying the reports reveal horrific situations in Indian jails.
“The said committee has divulged the grim picture and reports reveal that detainees are meted out with inhuman treatment,” they said.
Demanding immediate shifting of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in outside state jails to valley, the leaders said the behavior of authorities in outside jails is “inhuman and callous”.
The JRL appealed to international community and organizations for human rights to take cognizance and use influence for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees.
