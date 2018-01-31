JRL leaders, activists protest at Hyderpora

Srinagar—The leaders and activists of the joint re­sistance leadership (JRL) took out a protest rally at Hyderpora on Tuesday against Shopian killings.

Holding placards, the pro­testers said killing human beings in every form is cow­ardly and against humanity.

Addressing the gathering, Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Umer Adil Dar and Advocate Yasir Dalal said, “Indian au­thorities and local stooges have turned the state into ‘val­ley of tears’ and have waged war on civilians and is respon­sible for prevailing horren­dous situations in Kashmir.”

The speakers while con­demning the Shopian kill­ings termed it as “worst form of state terrorism” in Kash­mir and slammed the state administration and leaders who they said “have turned the state into a big jail”.

“We will never succumb to pressure and will pursue our mission of freedom till we achieve it,” the speakers said.

Terming the details re­vealed by the three-member committee constituted by Delhi High Court, the lead­ers said that report was an “eye-opener” for those who believe India is a great de­mocracy. They expressed deep concern saying the re­ports reveal horrific situa­tions in Indian jails.

“The said committee has divulged the grim picture and reports reveal that de­tainees are meted out with in­human treatment,” they said.

Demanding immediate shifting of Kashmiri prison­ers lodged in outside state jails to valley, the leaders said the behavior of authori­ties in outside jails is “inhu­man and callous”.

The JRL appealed to inter­national community and or­ganizations for human rights to take cognizance and use influence for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees.