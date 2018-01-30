JRL holds protest over Shopian killings

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) leaders and ac­tivists on Monday staged protest against the Shopian killings.

In a statement, leaders and activists from JRL including Showkat Ahmad Bakh­shi, Muhammad Rafique Shah Owaisse, Advocate Yasir Dalal, Bashir Ahmed Butt Advocate, Mushtaq Ahmed Sufi, Mukhtar Ahmed Sofi, Master Sheikh Mu­hammad Afzal, Ghulam Rasool Dar Eidi, Farooq Ahmed Sodagar, Ramez Raja, Noor Mohammad Kal­wal, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Mohammad Siddiq Hazari , Omar Adil Dar, Sirajuddin Mir, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri, Mohammad Siddiq Shah, Ashraf bin Salam, Bashir Ahmad Boya, Abdul Rashid Mugloo ,Sheikh Farooq and Bashir Ahmad Tikka and others gathered at JKLF office Abi- Guzar today and staged a protest there.

“Along with people from other walks of life JRL leaders marched towards Lal Chowk but police stopped their mach near press en­clave after which this protest rally turned into a sit-in which was ad­dressed by JRL leaders Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Muhammad Rafiq Shah Owaisee and Advocate Yasir Dalal,” the statement added.

Speakers while condemning the Shopian killings termed it as ‘worst form of Indian state terror­ism’ in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, JRL comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umer Farooq and Mu­hammad Yasin Malik while con­demning the carnage by forces at Shopian recently, said that Kash­mir has been turned into a slaugh­ter house where the lives of young and old, men and women and even children are not safe as Indian forces have gone berserk and are slaughtering Kashmiris at will.

Leaders said that “though this genocide is going on from last many decades but the way Indian soldiers at the behest of their politi­cal masters have expedited this kill­ing spree from last some months has turned this utterly horrible.”

JRL said that from north to south Kashmir attacks on Kash­miri women have also increased and recently two women from Handwara and Shopian were gunned down by Indians while as many including two innocent girls namely Saima and Sumera have been injured by bullets and pellets of Indians and are battling for their lives at hospital.

The leaders said that “Indian forces and army soldiers who have turned into blood sucking vam­pires for Kashmiris martyred three innocents and injured hundreds on 25th January but this bloodshed did not satisfy their blood sucking instinct and they slaughtered two more Kashmiris on 27th January and injured many more by their di­rect and unprovoked firing.”

JRL said that actually this massacre and genocide by Indian armed men is consequence of the immunity provided to them by pro-India Kashmiri politicians, assembly, parliament and Pan­chayat members and their parties who legislate and implement laws like AFSPA to shelter these crimi­nals and crimes.

Leaders said that on one hand are the armed soldiers of India who are deployed to slaughter Kashmiris and on the other hand are these rulers and politicians who as soon as Indian army and forces slaughter Kashmiris, come out with announcements of probes and try to divert atten­tion of people from these crimes against humanity.

“We want to ask these shameless people that what happened to probes announced from 1990 till now. Has any criminal or killer in uniform ever penalized till now?,” JRL said, adding that Kashmiris and even international community has now understood the reality behind these probes and these probe announce­ments carry no value now.

JRL said that “Indian rulers and the local government have ex­pedited massacring Kashmiris to end Kashmiri resistance against illegal Indian occupation but these naïve people should know that harsh measures and military might never succeed in defeating people revolutions.”

They said that Kashmiris have been facing Indian brazenness from last many decades and de­spite oppression this resistance will continue till the achievement of the sacred goal.