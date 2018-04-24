Job aspirants appeal SSRB to make Junior Assistant selection list public

Srinagar—Job aspirants Tuesday appealed Chairman Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) to make selection list of Junior Assistants public.

The job aspirants who emerged here in Press Enclave Srinagar said that two years back in June 2016 SSRB advertised some 545 Junior Assistant posts under notification vide number 01 of 2016.

“Our typing test was held in September-October 2016.Candidates who cleared this test were shortlisted for interview in December 2017, but unfortunately the same list was stayed in January 2018 and the case was withdrawn in March 2018,” they said.

“SSB is claiming to recruit candidates on fast track basis but unfortunately it took them 2 years to conduct our test and selection list is yet to be published,” the aspirants said.

JKSSB has recently advertised 700 more Junior Assistant posts vide notification 02 of 2017. The candidates who cleared type test with good speed for notification 01 of 2016 are more likely to make it to 02 of 2017 as well.

We request JKSSRB to declare the selection list of notification 01 of 2016 at the earliest so that the selected candidates will skip 02 of 2017 and will provide opportunity for other candidates to get through. (CNS)