JKYJA Questions Insurance Policy for Accredited Journos

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Young Journalist Association (JKYJA), while reacting to government’s announcement of mediclaim insurance policy for accredited journalists, said ignoring a large number of journalists who have been working on ground zero is highly regrettable. The association said that it’s glad that the accredited journalists will be covered under the policy, but there is no reason why others should be ignored.
JKYJA in its statement said that while the accredited journalists get all the benefits and felicitations from the state, apart from the huge revenue of advertisement and handsome salaries, non-accredited journalists are bypassed on every count.
JKYJA made it clear that committees run by the government to decide the accreditation standards are not working on professional lines. They should work in tune with the need of the present times, said the statement.
The JKYJA urged the government to address the issues pertaining to the working journalists and said that government should come clear on the accreditation policy. It said the policy needed to be altered for the sake of the welfare of journalists working on ground zero.
Ajaz Ahmad War, President JKYJA said: “The government needs to come clear on the accreditation policy and those foot soldiers like the reporters, photojournalists working on ground zero with seven years of the valuable experience should qualify for accreditation.”
