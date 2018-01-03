JKNGEEU protests against delay in salaries

Srinagar— Jammu and Kashmir Non Gazetted Electrical Employees Union and Casual labours on Tuesday held a protest here at Bemina against the government for failing to regularize them from past several years.

The protesters assembled outside the PDD chief’s office at Bemina and raised slogans against the government.

The protesters were demanding authorities to release their withheld salaries and asked the government to regularize them.

They said that the need base workers serving the department are not been given salaries on proper time. “The salaries of the need base workers and other casual labours is withheld from past six years,” they said.

The protesters said that the recently announced SRO is tantamount to rubbing the salt on their wounds as according to them nothing favourable has been mentioned for them in the order.

“We are being forced to take streets against the government as none among the need base worker of the PDD department has been regularized so far,” they said, appealing the government to take some sincere step for them.

The protesters said that government has failed to frame any job policy for them. “Nothing has been done for thousands of need base workers working in PDD department,” they said.

The protesters later dispersed peacefully.