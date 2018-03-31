JKLF remembers Ishfaq Majeed, Shabir Sidiqui, Hazratbal martyrs

Srinagar—“Unity and oneness are keys to success and disunity and confusion detrimental to it,” said the chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik while addressing a public gathering at Anchar Soura on Friday.

Malik in his speech while remembering “Shaheed-I-Kashmir” Ishfaq Majeed Wani said he the changed history of Jammu Kashmir and led a historical people’s revolution for freedom. He also said that “Shaheed-I-Sadaqat” Shabir Sidiqui was a great son of soil whose sacrifices will always be remembered.

Terming Ishfaq Majeed Wani as a born leader, JKLF chairman said, “The days and years of his life from 6th September 1966 to 30th March 1990 are shining marks of his prominence. Ishfaq Majeed Wani was a humble slave of Almighty Allah who tried to take his every step was for truth and justice. He was a symbol of courage, fearlessness, piousness, and passion, resistance against illegal occupation, injustice, and tyranny. Torture cells, jails, and other oppression were not able to deter him from his path and he stood firm for freedom movement till his last breath.”

Malik said the doctrine of unity and oneness left behind by Ishfaq Majeed Wani is still relevant and dearer to JKLF. “This is why JKLF and its leadership always loves and strives for unity and will always stand for this important ingredient for attaining freedom and right to self-determination,” he said.

He said Wani was a follower of Quran and Sunnah, a heroic commander, a wise political leader, a refined diplomat, a fiery speaker, a respected student and a great athlete and above all an inspiring personality who had courage to call a spade a spade and look into the eyes of tyrant and oppressors and fight against it with firmness.

Paying tributes to “Shaheed-I-Sadaqat” Shabir Ahmad Sidiqi and Dargah Hazratbal martyrs, JKLF chairman said, “Shaheed Sidiqi was a religious scholar of immense importance and a man of wisdom who strived and sacrificed his life for the freedom of Kashmir. Sidiqi sahib will also be remembered for his philanthropy and work in the field of education and religion. He changed the course of history and left a mark on it. The nation of Kashmir is indebted to martyrs like Shaheed-I-Sadqat and whenever history of revolution is written his name will figure in it with golden words.”

Malik on the occasion prayed to Allah for the elevation of the status and abode of the martyrs in Jannah and to accept the sacrifices rendered by these great men.

Meanwhile, a JKLF statement said that a prayer meeting in connection with the anniversary day of Ishfaq Majeed Wani, Shabir Sidiqi, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and Advocate Jalil Andrabi, Shuhada-I-Hazratbal and other martyrs was held at Martyrs Graveyard (Mazar-I-Shuhada) Eidgah, which were led by Yasin Malik.

Meanwhile, JKLF Pak chapter staged a peaceful sit-in at Burhan Chowk near Press Club in Muzaffarabad against “continued cross firing and shelling” on ceasefire line.

It was led by Abdul Hameed Butt, Saleem Haroon, Dr. Toqeer, Manzoor A. Chishti and Sajid Sidiqi, the statement said. (GNS)